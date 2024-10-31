Fairfax India’s Q3 Earnings and Investment Strategy

Fairfax India SV USF (TSE:FIH.U) has released an update.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation reported net earnings of $34 million for the third quarter of 2024, a significant drop from $133 million the previous year, but saw a slight increase in book value per share due to net gains on investments. The company completed a major investment in Global Aluminium and remains financially robust with $285.7 million in cash and marketable securities. Fairfax India aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in Indian and related businesses.

