Markets

Fairfax Financial Reports Higher Profit In Q3

November 06, 2025 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) on Thursday posted stronger earnings for the third quarter of 2025, as premium volumes were largely steady.

Gross premiums written totaled $8.26 billion, essentially unchanged from $8.30 billion a year earlier, while net insurance revenue rose to $6.82 billion, up from $6.50 billion in Q3 2024.

Operating income from property and casualty operations increased to $1.78 billion, compared with $1.52 billion last year.

Net income increased to $1.15 billion, up from $1.03 billion last year, supported by stronger operating performance and reduced finance expense.

FFH.TO closed Thursday's trading at CAD 2,212.91 down CAD 14.31 or 0.64 percent on the Toronto stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.