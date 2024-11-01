Fairfax Financial price target raised to C$2,400 from C$2,200 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Jaeme Gloyn raised the firm’s price target on Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) to C$2,400 from C$2,200 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FRFHF:
- Fairfax Financial Reports Strong Q3 Earnings and Growth
- Fairfax Financial price target raised to C$2,200 from C$2,100 at National Bank
- Fairfax Financial to Discuss Q3 Results in Upcoming Call
- FRFHF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Fairfax Financial price target raised to C$2,100 from C$2,000 at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.