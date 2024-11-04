Fairfax Financial price target raised to C$2,200 from C$2,100 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) to C$2,200 from C$2,100 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FRFHF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.