Fairfax Financial price target raised to C$2,200 from C$2,100 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) to C$2,200 from C$2,100 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.