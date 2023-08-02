News & Insights

Stocks
FRFHF

Fairfax Financial Holdings, - Subordinate Voting Shares (FRFHF) Price Target Increased by 9.64% to 1,061.39

August 02, 2023 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Fairfax Financial Holdings, - Subordinate Voting Shares (OTC:FRFHF) has been revised to 1,061.39 / share. This is an increase of 9.64% from the prior estimate of 968.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 904.43 to a high of 1,274.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.92% from the latest reported closing price of 798.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fairfax Financial Holdings, - Subordinate Voting Shares. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRFHF is 0.69%, an increase of 3.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.36% to 2,987K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRFHF / Fairfax Financial Holdings, Ltd. - Subordinate Voting Shares Shares Held by Institutions

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRFHF by 4.93% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 239K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 162K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRFHF by 3.27% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 157K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRFHF by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Lee Danner & Bass holds 112K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRFHF by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRFHF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.