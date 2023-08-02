Fairfax Financial Holdings, - Subordinate Voting Shares (FRFHF) Price Target Increased by 9.64% to 1,061.39

The average one-year price target for Fairfax Financial Holdings, - Subordinate Voting Shares (OTC:FRFHF) has been revised to 1,061.39 / share. This is an increase of 9.64% from the prior estimate of 968.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 904.43 to a high of 1,274.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.92% from the latest reported closing price of 798.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fairfax Financial Holdings, - Subordinate Voting Shares. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRFHF is 0.69%, an increase of 3.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.36% to 2,987K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRFHF by 4.93% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 239K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 162K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRFHF by 3.27% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 157K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRFHF by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Lee Danner & Bass holds 112K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRFHF by 4.90% over the last quarter.

