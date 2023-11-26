Fairfax Financial Holdings, - Subordinate Voting Shares (FRFHF) Price Target Increased by 10.40% to 1,208.82

The average one-year price target for Fairfax Financial Holdings, - Subordinate Voting Shares (OTC:FRFHF) has been revised to 1,208.82 / share. This is an increase of 10.40% from the prior estimate of 1,094.92 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,037.60 to a high of 1,393.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.54% from the latest reported closing price of 912.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fairfax Financial Holdings, - Subordinate Voting Shares. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRFHF is 0.74%, an increase of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 2,918K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRFHF by 11.43% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 239K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRFHF by 9.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRFHF by 13.83% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 156K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRFHF by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Lee Danner & Bass holds 107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRFHF by 9.65% over the last quarter.

