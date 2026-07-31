Markets

Fairfax Financial Holdings Shares Trade Lower After Reporting Lower Earnings In Q2

July 31, 2026 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFX.F) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting net earnings of $1,560.6 million, down from $1,601.9 million in the previous year.

Currently, Fairfax's stock is trading at 1,453.00 euros, down 2.48 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.

Net insurance revenue during the period was $6,725.0 million compared to $6,402.0 million in the prior year.

Net premiums written totaled $7,517.6 million, higher than last year's $7,257.1 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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