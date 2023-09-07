Fairfax Financial Holdings' Preferred Shares, Series K, Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series K (TSX: FFH-PRK.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2613), with shares changing hands as low as $18.00 on the day. As of last close, FFH.PRK was trading at a 27.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of FFH.PRK shares, versus FFH:
Below is a dividend history chart for FFH.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series K:
In Thursday trading, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series K (TSX: FFH-PRK.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFH.TO) are up about 0.5%.
