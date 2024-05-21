Fairfax Financial Holdings' Preferred Shares, Series I, Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I (TSX: FFH-PRI.TO ) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8318), with shares changing hands as low as $18.28 on the day. As of last close, FFH.PRI was trading at a 25.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of FFH.PRI shares, versus FFH:

Below is a dividend history chart for FFH.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I:

In Tuesday trading, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I (TSX: FFH-PRI.TO) is currently down about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFH.TO) are down about 0.2%.

