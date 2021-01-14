Fairfax Financial Holdings' Preferred Shares, Series G Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: FFH-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7405), with shares changing hands as low as $13.40 on the day. As of last close, FFH.PRG was trading at a 45.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FFH.PRG shares, versus FFH:

Below is a dividend history chart for FFH.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series G:

In Thursday trading, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: FFH-PRG.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFH.TO) are up about 2.3%.

