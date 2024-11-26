Fairfax Financial Holdings' Preferred Shares, Series G, Cross 3.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of FFH.PRG shares, versus FFH:
Below is a dividend history chart for FFH.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series G:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: FFH-PRG.TO) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFH.TO) are up about 1.1%.
Also see: Cheap Financial Stocks
TTEK Options Chain
CELZ Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.