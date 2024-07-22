Fairfax Financial Holdings' Preferred Shares, Series E Yield Pushes Past 4.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of FFH.PRE shares, versus FFH:
Below is a dividend history chart for FFH.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E:
In Monday trading, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E (TSX: FFH-PRE.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFH.TO) are up about 0.3%.
Also see: PAYX Average Annual Return
CMTG Insider Buying
CTKB shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.