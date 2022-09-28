Fairfax Financial Holdings' Preferred Shares, Series E, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E (TSX: FFH-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7958), with shares changing hands as low as $14.45 on the day. As of last close, FFH.PRE was trading at a 41.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FFH.PRE shares, versus FFH:

Below is a dividend history chart for FFH.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E:

In Wednesday trading, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E (TSX: FFH-PRE.TO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFH.TO) are up about 2.4%.

