Fairfax Financial Holdings' Preferred Shares, Series E, Cross 4% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E (TSX: FFH-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7958), with shares changing hands as low as $12.90 on the day. As of last close, FFH.PRE was trading at a 47.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FFH.PRE shares, versus FFH:

Below is a dividend history chart for FFH.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E:

In Tuesday trading, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E (TSX: FFH-PRE.TO) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFH.TO) are off about 0.8%.

