Fairfax Financial Holdings' Preferred Shares, Series C Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: FFH-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1773), with shares changing hands as low as $19.60 on the day. As of last close, FFH.PRC was trading at a 21.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FFH.PRC shares, versus FFH:

Below is a dividend history chart for FFH.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C:

In Wednesday trading, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: FFH-PRC.TO) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFH.TO) are up about 0.1%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.