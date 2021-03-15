Fairfax Financial Holdings' Preferred Series I Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I (TSX: FFH-PRI.TO) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8318), with shares changing hands as low as $17.36 on the day. As of last close, FFH.PRI was trading at a 30.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FFH.PRI shares, versus FFH:

Below is a dividend history chart for FFH.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I:

In Monday trading, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I (TSX: FFH-PRI.TO) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFH.TO) are off about 2.2%.

