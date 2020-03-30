Fairfax Financial Holdings' Preferred Series E Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E (TSX: FFH-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7275), with shares changing hands as low as $9.64 on the day. As of last close, FFH.PRE was trading at a 61.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FFH.PRE shares, versus FFH:

Below is a dividend history chart for FFH.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E:

In Monday trading, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E (TSX: FFH-PRE.TO) is currently down about 8.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFH.TO) are down about 3.1%.

