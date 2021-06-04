Fairfax Financial Holdings' Preferred Series C Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: FFH-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1773), with shares changing hands as low as $23.50 on the day. As of last close, FFH.PRC was trading at a 5.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FFH.PRC shares, versus FFH:

Below is a dividend history chart for FFH.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C:

In Friday trading, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: FFH-PRC.TO) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FFH.TO) are down about 0.5%.

