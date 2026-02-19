Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Reveals Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH.TO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.238 billion, or $57.57 per share. This compares with $1.152 billion, or $50.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $8.110 billion from $7.744 billion last year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.238 Bln. vs. $1.152 Bln. last year. -EPS: $57.57 vs. $50.42 last year. -Revenue: $8.110 Bln vs. $7.744 Bln last year.

