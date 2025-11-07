Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Q3 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on November 7, 2025, to discuss Q3 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.fairfax.ca/ To listen to the call, dial 1 (800) 369-2143(US) or 1 (312) 470-0063(International), Passcode "FAIRFAX".

For a replay call, dial (800) 396-1242 (US) or 1 (203) 369-3272(International).

