Fairfax Financial to Discuss Q3 Results in Upcoming Call

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSE:FFH) has released an update.

Fairfax Financial Holdings will release its 2024 third quarter results on October 31, 2024, and will hold a conference call on November 1, 2024, to discuss the details. This event provides an opportunity for investors and financial enthusiasts to gain insights into the company’s performance in the property and casualty insurance sector.

