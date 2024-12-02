Fairfax Financial Declares Quarterly Preferred Dividends

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSE:FFH) has released an update.

Fairfax Financial Holdings has announced its quarterly dividends for various series of preferred shares, with payments scheduled for late December 2024. The company also disclosed dividend rates for certain floating rate preferred shares for the upcoming period. Fairfax operates mainly in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and investment management.

