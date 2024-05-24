News & Insights

Stocks

Faircourt Announces Monthly Gold Fund Payout

May 24, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Faircourt Gold Income A (TSE:FGX) has released an update.

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. has declared a monthly distribution for its Faircourt Gold Income Corp. (FGX) fund, amounting to $0.024 per share, with the ex-dividend, record, and payment dates set for May 31, 2024, and June 14, 2024, respectively. Investors interested in the fund can find more information on the Faircourt website or through the provided contact number.

For further insights into TSE:FGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.