Faircourt Announces Monthly Gold Fund Payout

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. has declared a monthly distribution for its Faircourt Gold Income Corp. (FGX) fund, amounting to $0.024 per share, with the ex-dividend, record, and payment dates set for May 31, 2024, and June 14, 2024, respectively. Investors interested in the fund can find more information on the Faircourt website or through the provided contact number.

