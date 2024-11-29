Fairchild Gold Raises Funds for Nevada Exploration

Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSE:FAIR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fairchild Gold Corp. has closed a private placement, raising $496,000 to further exploration at its Copper Chief Project in Nevada. The company issued over 8 million units, each consisting of a common share and a warrant, with plans to conduct a final closing next week. Proceeds will support project development and general working capital.

For further insights into TSE:FAIR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.