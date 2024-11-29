Fairchild Gold Raises Funds for Nevada Exploration

Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSE:FAIR) has released an update.
Fairchild Gold Corp. has closed a private placement, raising $496,000 to further exploration at its Copper Chief Project in Nevada. The company issued over 8 million units, each consisting of a common share and a warrant, with plans to conduct a final closing next week. Proceeds will support project development and general working capital.
