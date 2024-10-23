News & Insights

Stocks

Fairchild Gold Expands Copper Chief Property in Nevada

October 23, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSE:FAIR) has released an update.

Fairchild Gold Corp. has expanded its Copper Chief Property by 74%, acquiring 88 new mineral claims in the historic Goodsprings mining district near Las Vegas. This expansion increases the potential for exploration and development of copper, gold, and other valuable minerals, with fieldwork already in progress to tap into these resources.

For further insights into TSE:FAIR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.