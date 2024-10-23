Fairchild Gold Expands Copper Chief Property in Nevada

Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSE:FAIR) has released an update.

Fairchild Gold Corp. has expanded its Copper Chief Property by 74%, acquiring 88 new mineral claims in the historic Goodsprings mining district near Las Vegas. This expansion increases the potential for exploration and development of copper, gold, and other valuable minerals, with fieldwork already in progress to tap into these resources.

