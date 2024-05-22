Fair Isaac's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FICO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Fair Isaac. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $256,544, and 4 are calls, amounting to $1,531,453.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1040.0 to $1500.0 for Fair Isaac over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Fair Isaac stands at 39.17, with a total volume reaching 134.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Fair Isaac, situated within the strike price corridor from $1040.0 to $1500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Fair Isaac Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $113.2 $110.1 $110.1 $1500.00 $715.6K 143 65 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $111.0 $109.0 $109.0 $1500.00 $708.5K 143 65 FICO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $45.0 $37.7 $39.89 $1210.00 $127.6K 36 32 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $165.0 $157.0 $159.0 $1330.00 $79.5K 10 0 FICO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $37.0 $30.1 $32.26 $1100.00 $70.9K 24 22

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Fair Isaac, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Fair Isaac Currently trading with a volume of 192,886, the FICO's price is down by -0.59%, now at $1366.64. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Fair Isaac

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1459.0.

An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Fair Isaac, which currently sits at a price target of $1418. An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

