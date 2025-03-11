Fair Isaac Unusual Options Activity For March 11

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FICO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Fair Isaac.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $190,190, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $364,040.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1400.0 and $2340.0 for Fair Isaac, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Fair Isaac's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Fair Isaac's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1400.0 to $2340.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Fair Isaac Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $14.9 $6.1 $10.0 $1840.00 $150.0K 172 0 FICO PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $221.3 $214.0 $214.0 $1920.00 $85.6K 27 5 FICO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $651.4 $642.0 $646.0 $2340.00 $64.6K 0 0 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $455.0 $449.9 $455.0 $1400.00 $45.5K 10 4 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $455.0 $451.8 $455.0 $1400.00 $45.5K 10 2

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Fair Isaac, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Fair Isaac Standing Right Now? With a volume of 101,567, the price of FICO is up 1.24% at $1716.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Fair Isaac

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2170.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $2170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Fair Isaac options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

