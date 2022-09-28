Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Fair Isaac's (NYSE:FICO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Fair Isaac is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.50 = US$531m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$384m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Fair Isaac has an ROCE of 50%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:FICO Return on Capital Employed September 28th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Fair Isaac's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Fair Isaac here for free.

So How Is Fair Isaac's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Fair Isaac are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 50%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 25%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Fair Isaac's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Fair Isaac is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Fair Isaac can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Fair Isaac you'll probably want to know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

