Fair Isaac (FICO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Fair Isaac FICO is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $382.18 million, suggesting an increase of 10.82% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.02 per share, indicating growth of 17.84% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters while matching the same once and missing once, the average surprise being 0.65%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

FICO’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong growth in its scores and software solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 scores revenues is pegged at $197.85 million, indicating a 13.66% year-over-year growth.



A strong product portfolio and partner base are expected to be key catalysts for resilient demand and net retention rate in the to-be-reported quarter.



Consistent scaling in FICO’s analytic and AI-powered optimization tools has empowered businesses to build cost-effective AI and ML powered applications rapidly. These factors are likely to have driven its fiscal fourth-quarter top line.



Fair Isaac’s strong pipeline of opportunities in the ACV bookings business, as customers look to FICO to deliver strategic mission-critical decisions, is likely to have favored the software business of the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



The consensus mark for fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 on-premises and SaaS software revenues is pegged at $166.2 million, indicating a 13.22% year-over-year growth.



However, persistent macroeconomic uncertainties and higher inflationary costs are likely to have affected its overall performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Fair Isaac currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



NetEase NTES has an Earnings ESP of +0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NetEase is set to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16. NTES shares have gained 55.2% year to date.



Upstart UPST has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Upstart is set to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7. UPST shares are up 129.3% year to date.



Clarivate CLVT has an Earnings ESP of +5.56% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Clarivate is set to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7. CLVT shares declined 17.6% year to date.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

