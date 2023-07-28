Fair Isaac (FICO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Fair Isaac FICO is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $379.63 million, suggesting an increase of 8.79% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.3 per share, indicating growth of 18.57% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters, while matching the same once and missing once, the average surprise being 1.48%.

Fair Isaac Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Fair Isaac Corporation price-eps-surprise | Fair Isaac Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

FICO’s fiscal third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong growth in its scores and software solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter 2023 scores revenues is pegged at $197 million, indicating a 10.1% year-over-year growth.

A strong product portfolio and partner base are expected to be key catalysts for resilient demand and net retention rate in the to-be-reported quarter.

Consistent scaling in FICO’s analytic and AI-powered optimization tools have empowered businesses to rapidly build cost-effective AI- and ML-powered applications. These factors are likely to have driven its fiscal third-quarter top line.

Fair Isaac’s strong pipeline of opportunities in the ACV bookings business, as customers look to FICO to deliver strategic mission-critical decisions, is likely to have favored the software business of the company in the to-be-reported quarter.

The consensus mark for fiscal third-quarter 2023 on-premises and SaaS software revenues is pegged at $158 million, indicating a 10.5% year-over-year growth.

However, persistent macroeconomic uncertainties and higher inflationary costs are likely to have affected its overall performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here.

Fair Isaac currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.12% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

onsemi ON has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

onsemi’s shares have returned 63.8% year to date. ON is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 31.

Etsy ETSY has an Earnings ESP of +2.82% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Etsy’s shares have declined 20% year to date. ETSY is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.

Perion Network PERI has an Earnings ESP of +5.14% and is Zacks #2 Ranked.

PERI’s shares have gained 35.5% year-to-date. Perion Network is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.

