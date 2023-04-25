Fair Isaac (FICO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Fair Isaac FICO is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Apr 27.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $377.31 million, suggesting an increase of 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.20 per share, indicating growth of 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while matching the same once, the average surprise being 8.20%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Fair Isaac Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Fair Isaac Corporation price-eps-surprise | Fair Isaac Corporation Quote

Factors to Note

FICO’s software segment has been benefiting from strong software and exceptional platform numbers in the quarter under review.



Fair Isaac’s strong pipeline of opportunities in the ACV bookings business, as customers look to FICO to deliver strategic mission-critical decisions, is likely to have favored the software business of the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, rising supply chain constraints due to geopolitical tensions and higher inflationary costs are likely to have negatively impacted its overall performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Further, weakness in the myFICO business is expected to have acted as a headwind for the company in the fiscal second quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Fair Isaac currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



DigitalOcean DOCN has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DigitalOcean shares have fallen 29.8% in the past year. DOCN is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.



Bill Holdings, Inc. BILL has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Bill Holdings' shares have fallen 59.2% in the past year. The company is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 4.



Ceridian HCM CDAY has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Ceridian shares have gained 10.7% in the past year. CDAY is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 3.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ceridian HCM (CDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.