Fair Isaac (FICO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Fair Isaac FICO is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $386.55 million, suggesting an increase of 12.09% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $4.83 per share, indicating growth of 13.38% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on two occasions, the average negative surprise being 0.17%.

Fair Isaac Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Fair Isaac Corporation price-eps-surprise | Fair Isaac Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

FICO’s fiscal first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong growth in its scores and software solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter 2024 Scores revenues are pegged at $196 million, indicating 10.1% year-over-year growth.



FICO's diversified product portfolio, highlighted by strong growth in the B2B segment, particularly in mortgage origination revenues is expected to have benefited its top-line growth.



A strong product portfolio and an expanding partner base are expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Consistent scaling in FICO’s analytic and AI-powered optimization tools has empowered businesses to build cost-effective AI and ML-powered applications rapidly. These factors are likely to have driven its fiscal first-quarter top line.



The consensus mark for first-quarter fiscal 2024 on-premises and SaaS software revenues is pegged at $172 million, indicating a 17.5% year-over-year increase.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Fair Isaac currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Meta Platform META has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Meta Platform is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 1. META’s shares are up 31.5% in the past six months.

Twilio TWLO has an Earnings ESP of +31.37% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Twilio is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. TWLO’s shares have gained 19.6% in the past six months.



Bill Holdings BILL has an Earnings ESP of +6.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Bill Holdings is set to announce second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 8. BILL’s shares have declined 41.6% in the past six months.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.