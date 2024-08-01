Fair Isaac (FICO) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase

Fair Isaac FICO reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $6.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.88% but rising 10.4% year over year.



Revenues of $448 million increased 12.3% on a year-over-year basis but lagged the consensus mark by 0.15%. Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific contributed 85%, 10% and 5% to total revenues, respectively.

Top-Line Details

Software revenues, which include Fair Isaac’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, as well as associated professional services, increased 5% year over year to $206.4 million.



Software Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) increased 10% year over year, consisting of 31% platform ARR growth and 3% non-platform growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 108% in the fiscal third quarter, with platform software at 124% and non-platform software at 101%.

Fair Isaac Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fair Isaac Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fair Isaac Corporation Quote

On-premises and SaaS Software (41% of revenues) increased 6.8% year over year to $183.8 million. Professional services (5% of revenues) were $22.6 million, down 9% year over year.



Scores (53.9% of revenues) increased 19.7% year over year to $241.5 million. Scores include FICO’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions.



B2B revenues increased 27% year over year, driven primarily by unit price increases, partially offset by declines in mortgage origination volumes. B2C revenues dropped 2% year over year due to lower volumes on myFICO.com business.



Mortgage originations revenues surged 80%. It accounted for 49% of B2B revenues and 39% of total scores revenues. Auto originations revenues fell 3% year over year. Credit card and personal loan revenues declined 7%.

Operating Details

Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 50 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 9.9%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 80 bps year over year to 27.9%.



Operating margin was 42.5% in the reported quarter, contracting 190 basis points year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2024, FICO had $156 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt was $2.11 billion. In comparison, as of Mar 31, 2024, FICO had $135.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $2.04 billion.



Cash flow from operations was $213.3 million in the fiscal third quarter compared with $71.04 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $20.5 million compared with $61.6 million reported in the previous quarter.



In the fiscal third quarter, FICO repurchased 196K shares and a new Board authorization for $1 billion of share repurchase was announced.

Guidance Raised

For the fiscal 2024, FICO anticipates revenues to be $1.7 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are still projected to be $23.16 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, FICO has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



The company’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. The stock has rallied 37.4% compared with the sector’s increase of 16.4%.



Shopify SHOP, Analog Devices ADI and Digital Ocean DOCN are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. DigitalOcean sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Analog Devices and Shopify carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify’s shares have declined 21.2% year to date. SHOP is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7.



Analog Devices shares have increased 16.5% year to date. ADI is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 21.



DigitalOcean’s shares have moved down 9.7% year to date. DOCN is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.