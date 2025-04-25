Fair Isaac (FICO) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Fair Isaac (FICO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $7.39 per share, reflecting an increase of 20.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $496.22 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Fair Isaac metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional services' should come in at $19.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Software' will reach $211.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Scores' to reach $286.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software' will reach $192.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Scores- Business-to-consumer' to come in at $52.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Scores- Business-to-business' reaching $235.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) - Platform' should arrive at $248.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $201.40 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) - Total' of $751.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $697 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) - Non-Platform' will likely reach $502.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $495.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Fair Isaac shares have witnessed a change of +3.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FICO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

