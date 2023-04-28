Fair Isaac (FICO) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Fair Isaac FICO reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $4.78 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.08% but climbed 2.1% year over year.



Revenues of $380.3 million increased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark by 0.79%. Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific accounted for 84%, 11% and 5% of total revenues, respectively.



Software revenues, which include Fair Isaac’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, as well as associated professional services, increased 4.8% year over year to $181.8 million.



Software Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) increased 17% year over year, consisting of 60% platform ARR growth and 7% non-platform growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 114% in the fiscal second quarter, with platform software at 146% and non-platform software at 105%.



Mortgage, Auto, and Credit card, personal loan and other originations revenues were up 90%, 13% and 12%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



On-premises and SaaS Software (40.7% of revenues) increased 3.7% year over year to $154.6 million. Professional services (7.1% of revenues) were $27.2 million, up 11.5% year over year.



Scores (52.2% of revenues) increased 8% year over year to $198.5 million. Scores include FICO’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions.



B2B revenues increased 16% year over year, driven primarily by unit price increases, partially offset by declines in mortgage originations volumes. B2C revenues decreased 8% year over year.

Operating Details

Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 40 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 10.6%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 70 bps year over year to 26.3%.



Operating margin was 42% in the reported quarter, which contracted 60 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, FICO had $137.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total debt as of Mar 31, 2023, was $1.92 billion.



Cash flow from operations was $89.8 million in the fiscal second quarter. Free cash flow was $88.3 million.



FICO bought back 170,000 shares in the fiscal second quarter at an average price of $684 per share. At the end of the quarter, the company had $335 million remaining as part of its current authorization.

Guidance Raised

For fiscal 2023, FICO anticipates revenues to be $1.48 billion, up from the previous guidance of $1.46 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are now projected to be $19.45 per share, up from the previous guidance of $19.42 per share.

