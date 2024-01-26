Fair Isaac (FICO) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Fair Isaac FICO reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $4.81 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.41% but rising 13% year over year.



Revenues of $382.1 million increased 10.8% on a year-over-year basis but lagged the consensus mark by 1.16%. Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific contributed 85%, 9% and 6% to total revenues, respectively.



Mortgage originations revenues increased 188%. Auto originations revenues declined 3% year over year. Credit card and personal loan revenues declined 5%.



The company’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. While FICO’s shares have gained 47%, the Computer & Technology sector has increased 38.4%.

Fair Isaac Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fair Isaac Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fair Isaac Corporation Quote

Top-Line Details

Software revenues, which include Fair Isaac’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, as well as associated professional services, increased 13.8% year over year to $189.9 million.



Software Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) increased 18% year over year, consisting of 43% platform ARR growth and 11% non-platform growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 114% in the fiscal first quarter, with platform software at 136% and non-platform software at 108%.



Annual contract value bookings decreased 15% year over year to $18.3 million.



On-premises and SaaS Software (44.1% of revenues) increased 16.7% year over year to $168.7 million. Professional services (5.6% of revenues) were $21.3 million, down 4.7% year over year.



Scores (50.3% of revenues) increased 7.9% year over year to $192.1 million. Scores include FICO’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions.



B2B revenues increased 12% year over year, driven primarily by unit price increases, partially offset by declines in mortgage origination volumes. B2C revenues dropped 3% year over year due to lower volumes on myFICO.com business.

Operating Details

Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 50 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 11.2%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 30 bps year over year to 27.3%.



Operating margin was 39.6% in the reported quarter, which contracted 110 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2023, FICO had $160.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt was $1.87 billion. In comparison, as of Sep 30, 2023, FICO had $136 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $1.87 billion.



Cash flow from operations was $122.1 million in the fiscal first quarter compared with $164 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $120.8 million compared with $163 million reported in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For fiscal 2024, FICO anticipates revenues to be $1.675 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are still projected to be $22.45 per share.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, FICO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Shopify SHOP, Pinterest PINS and AvidXchange AVDX are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify shares have gained 25.8% in the past six-month period. SHOP is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13.



Pinterest shares have gained 37.7% in the past six-month period. PINS is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 8.



AvidXchange shares have declined 9.5% in the past six-month period. AVDX is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.