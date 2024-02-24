Fair Isaac (FICO) Price Target Increased by 13.27% to 1,365.19

The average one-year price target for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) has been revised to 1,365.19 / share. This is an increase of 13.27% from the prior estimate of 1,205.28 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 899.91 to a high of 1,575.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.46% from the latest reported closing price of 1,282.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fair Isaac. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 5.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FICO is 0.43%, an increase of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 24,587K shares. The put/call ratio of FICO is 2.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valley Forge Advisors holds 904K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 7.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 734K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 687K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing an increase of 67.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 278.68% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 636K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 607K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 40.29% over the last quarter.

Fair, Isaac Background Information

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

