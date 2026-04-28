Fair Isaac (FICO) Price Target Decreased by 10.91% to 1,713.43

The average one-year price target for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) has been revised to $1,713.43 / share. This is a decrease of 10.91% from the prior estimate of $1,923.22 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1,042.32 to a high of $2,520.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.01% from the latest reported closing price of $1,013.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fair Isaac. This is an decrease of 827 owner(s) or 46.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FICO is 0.43%, an increase of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.33% to 21,079K shares. The put/call ratio of FICO is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 895K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 24.46% over the last quarter.

Valley Forge Advisors holds 769K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 719K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 41.00% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 548K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing a decrease of 38.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 458K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 29.63% over the last quarter.

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