FAIR ISAAC Earnings Results: $FICO Reports Quarterly Earnings

FAIR ISAAC ($FICO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $7.81 per share, beating estimates of $7.58 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $498,740,000, missing estimates of $508,962,272 by $-10,222,272.

FAIR ISAAC Insider Trading Activity

FAIR ISAAC insiders have traded $FICO stock on the open market 247 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 247 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAIR ISAAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 440 institutional investors add shares of FAIR ISAAC stock to their portfolio, and 439 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FAIR ISAAC Government Contracts

We have seen $2,400,000 of award payments to $FICO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

FAIR ISAAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FICO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.

FAIR ISAAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FICO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

FAIR ISAAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FICO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FICO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2500.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $2250.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $2515.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $2500.0 on 11/07/2024

