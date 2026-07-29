Markets
FICO

Fair Isaac Corporation Q3 Income Rises

July 29, 2026 — 05:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $237.172 million, or $10.45 per share. This compares with $181.789 million, or $7.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.7% to $674.188 million from $536.415 million last year.

Fair Isaac Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $237.172 Mln. vs. $181.789 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.45 vs. $7.40 last year. -Revenue: $674.188 Mln vs. $536.415 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 42.43 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.53 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FICO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.