Fair Isaac Corporation Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $237.172 million, or $10.45 per share. This compares with $181.789 million, or $7.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.7% to $674.188 million from $536.415 million last year.

Fair Isaac Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $237.172 Mln. vs. $181.789 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.45 vs. $7.40 last year. -Revenue: $674.188 Mln vs. $536.415 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 42.43 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.53 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.