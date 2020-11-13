Fair Isaac Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) just released its annual report and things are looking bullish. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$1.3b arriving 4.7% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$7.90, 6.7% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:FICO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Fair Isaac's five analysts is for revenues of US$1.35b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 3.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 3.8% to US$8.44. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.36 in 2021. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small lift in revenue estimates.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$511, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Fair Isaac's valuation in the near term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Fair Isaac, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$550 and the most bearish at US$429 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Fair Isaac's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 3.9%, compared to a historical growth rate of 8.7% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Fair Isaac is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$511, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Fair Isaac going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Fair Isaac you should be aware of.

