Fair Isaac Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $135.7 million, or $5.44 per share. This compares with $101.4 million, or $4.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Fair Isaac Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $163.2 million or $6.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $453.8 million from $389.7 million last year.

Fair Isaac Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $135.7 Mln. vs. $101.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.44 vs. $4.01 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $453.8 Mln vs. $389.7 Mln last year.

