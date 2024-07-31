Fair Isaac Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $126.3 million, or $5.05 per share. This compares with $128.8 million, or $5.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fair Isaac Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $156.4 million or $6.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $447.849 million from $398.688 million last year.

Fair Isaac Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $126.3 Mln. vs. $128.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.05 vs. $5.08 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $447.849 Mln vs. $398.688 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.90 Full year revenue guidance: $1.7 Billion

