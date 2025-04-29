Fair Isaac Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $162.62 million, or $6.59 per share. This compares with $129.80 million, or $5.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fair Isaac Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $192.69 million or $7.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to $498.74 million from $433.81 million last year.

Fair Isaac Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $162.62 Mln. vs. $129.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.59 vs. $5.16 last year. -Revenue: $498.74 Mln vs. $433.81 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $28.58 Full year revenue guidance: $1.98 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.