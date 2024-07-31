Fair Isaac Corp. Lifts FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Wednesday lifted guidance for the fiscal year 2024, where it now expects profit of $500 million or $19.90 a share instead of previously estimated $495 million or $19.70 a share.

The company expects adjusted profit to be $582 million or $23.16 per share compared to previously expected $573 million or $22.80 per share.

For the full year 2024, revenue is projected to be $1.7 billion instead of previously estimated $1.690 billion.

