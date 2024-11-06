News & Insights

Fair Isaac Corp. Announces FY25 Financial Guidance

November 06, 2024

(RTTNews) - Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Wednesday issued financial outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The company anticipates earnings of $624 million or $25.05 per share, and adjusted earnings of $712 million or $28.58 a share for the full year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $29.75 a share for the same period.

The company expects revenue of $1.98 billion for the fiscal year.

Notably, analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect the same revenue for the period.

