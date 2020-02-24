Failure to tackle Israel budget deficit could hit confidence -S&P official

By Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A senior S&P Global Ratings official said on Monday he expects Israel's next government will make tackling a rising budget deficit a priority even though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other candidates have offered few specifics on their plans.

Karen Vartapetov, director for sovereign ratings at S&P, is largely upbeat about Israel's fiscal standing despite a rise in the deficit given solid economic growth of around 3.5% that is helping to lower its net debt-to-GDP ratio to below 60%.

A year-long political stalemate and a general election on March 2, Israel's third in less than a year, have meant a lack of progress on the deficit, which reached 3.7% of gross domestic product in 2019, with projections of a similar rate in 2020.

The new government will understand that if not addressed "at some point it will undermine business confidence" meaning less investment and weaker growth, Vartapetov told Reuters.

"This is something which any government would not want to see," Vartapetov said on the sidelines of an S&P conference in Tel Aviv. S&P rates Israel "AA-" with a "stable" outlook, indicating no moves are expected in the near and medium term.

Vartapetov also forecast Israel's budget deficit is likely to fall below 3% of GDP from 2022.

Israeli Finance Ministry officials have said budgetary adjustments of as much as 25 billion shekels ($7.3 billion), or 5% of the total budget, would need to be made. Netanyahu and others have vowed to not raise taxes to rein in the deficit.

But Vartapetov said that will be tough to do as "past tax cuts are actually the key reason why budgetary performance has been weak last year so it has to do with the revenue side of the budget and not the expenditure side".

"So, it would be difficult to avoid any adjustment on the tax side, be it cutting tax exemptions or introducing new taxes," he added.

Vartapetov said that if Israel were not in the Middle East where it faces geopolitical challenges, its outlook and rating would likely be higher given a strong economy, its exceptional external balance sheet and current account surpluses.

"Israel has substantial buffers to weather any external shock going forward and this is indeed supporting the credit rating," he said, noting that as a rule sovereign credit stress stems from external shocks.

