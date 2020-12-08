Failing to ditch Libor to mean tougher scrutiny for banks, says regulator

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Banks failing to meet targets for ditching Libor interest rates next year will face tougher regulatory scrutiny, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday.

Scrapping Libor is the biggest task faced by markets in decades, involving a rate used to price home loans, credit cards and company borrowing worth about $400 trillion globally.

Libor, as the London Interbank Offered Rate is known, is being scrapped at the end of 2021 for new financial contracts after banks were fined for trying to rig what was once dubbed the world's most important number.

"In the UK at least, supervisors are tracking progress against those targets," Edwin Schooling Latter, the FCA's head of markets policy, said, adding it was now clear there should be no new Libor business after the end of 2021.

Regulators such as the FCA have set out interim targets ahead of that date, such as no longer using sterling Libor for pricing new loans after the end of the first quarter.

"If we get information that there are laggards, those firms can expect enhanced supervisory attention from the Prudential Regulation Authority and the FCA," Schooling Latter told an event held by Risk.net.

Banks have already begun ditching Libor in derivatives contracts but loans have more catching up to do.

"We feel very confident ... that we are on track to meet this milestone at the end of the first quarter," said Andreas Giannopoulos of Barclays BARC.L who is a member of a UK industry working group on shifting away from Libor.

Some dollar Libor rates can be used in existing contracts from the end of 2021 to June 2023, but not in new ones.

"You should be working very quickly right now to move away from the use of dollar Libor," David Bowman, senior advisor at the U.S. Federal Reserve's board of governors, said.

