Failed UK energy supplier Bulb to operate under special measures, govt says

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Collapsed British energy company Bulb will continue to supply customers as normal after it was put on Wednesday into the Special Administration Regime designed to protect consumers when a supplier failed, the government said.

The move follows Bulb, which has more than 1.7 million customers, announcing its insolvency on Monday.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said the government's overriding priority was to protect consumers.

"The administrators will now take temporary charge of operating Bulb, and that includes ensuring if a new owner cannot be found customers are safely moved to another supplier," he said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)

