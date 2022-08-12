Oil
Failed equipment that shut GOM oil production to be replaced by end of day - official

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Crews were expected to replace a failed piece of equipment by the end of Friday that led seven offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production platforms to be shut in, a official said.

The flange connecting pipelines owned by producer Shell SHEL.L in Louisiana failed and caused about two barrels of oil to spill onto the ground, which have since been cleaned up, said Chett Chiasson, executive director of Greater Lafourche Port Commission.

